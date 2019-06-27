Awkward! Rosie O’Donnell wasn’t afraid to address her latest feud with former The View cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck during an appearance on the June 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The 57-year-old — who made headlines in March after she admitted in Ramin Setoodeh’s tell-all book that she “loved” and had “a little bit of a crush on” Elizabeth, 42, while working together on the daytime talk show — told host Andy Cohen that the TV personality took the comments out of context.

“Yes!” she said in response when the Andy, 51, asked if Elisabeth overreacted. “Come on, she knows [it] too,” Rosie explained. “That’s the thing. She knows. She knows exactly what I’m talking about.”

The feud between the two former cohosts was sparked after The Rosie O’Donnell Show star said that there were “underlying lesbian tones on both [of their] parts” in Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

Rosie pointed out that Elisabeth was once an MVP of a Division 1 softball team. “There are not many, in my life, girls with such athletic talent on sports teams that are traditionally male that aren’t at least a little bit gay,” she added.

Although Rosie urged that the crush was strictly friendly and non-sexual, the admission garnered a huge reaction from fans and Elisabeth herself. “The truth is, what she said, if you took her words and replaced ‘Rosie’ for ‘Ronald,’ there would be an objectification of women in the workplace,” the blonde beauty argued during a visit to Fox & Friends in March. “Whether you’re a man or whether you’re a woman, [if] you’re objectifying women in the workplace, it’s wrong.”

Although Elisabeth said Rosie’s comments were “wrong” and disturbing” at the time, she insisted that she has moved on from the strange ordeal and was “praying” for her.