Frenemies? Rosie O’Donnell and Whoopi Goldberg‘s friendship has gone through many ups and downs. Although it was hard for Rosie to get along with Whoopi when they were both cohosts on The View, she admits their relationship has gotten a lot more better since their ABC days.

“Well believe it or not, we bumped into each other physically at the Megan Mullally show of her concert in Cafe Carlyle and we were very cordial and said hello,” Rosie, 57, admitted on a new episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Even though it took Rosie a while to warm up to Whoopi, 63, she knows they’ll always have a soft spot in their hearts for each other. “I worked on a project with her for ABC since this whole McGillicutty occurred. And, you know, I’m always going to respect her. I’m always gonna look up to her,” she said. “She’s somebody who was inspirational in my career and, you know, you like to keep those people in a place of reverence if you can. And that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

Rosie previously opened up about her working relationship with Whoopi in the tell-all book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. During a sit down with the author Ramin Setoodeh, she explained that going to work with the Sister Act star was anything but a pleasant experience.

“Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there. Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her,” she said. “Some people would say, ‘What’s going on with you and Whoopi?’ I was like, ‘Are you watching the show? It’s pretty much right there.’ I have no desire for a public feud.”

We’re just glad these two ladies were able to put their issues to the side!