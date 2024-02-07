There’s nearly a 56-year age difference between Robert De Niro’s eldest child, Drena, and his youngest child, Gia. Still, all seven of the De Niro kids seem to be getting along just fine — and have the cutest bond!

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” Robert, 80, told People in an interview on Wednesday, February 7, of how his six eldest kids reacted to Gia’s arrival. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt — [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”

Gia, 10 months, was born to Robert and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, in April 2023. The Killers of the Flower Moon star is also a dad to Drena and Raphael from his marriage to Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith and daughter Helen with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The dad of seven also told the outlet that he sees “a lot of similarity” between him and Gia, especially when he looks at photos from his childhood. Looking at one picture of his father holding him in particular, he couldn’t help but bring up his other kids and how much they look alike.

“It reminds me of my two youngest little girls,” he explained. “I see it also in one of my grandkids.”

Robert couldn’t contain his happiness while reflecting on how amazing fatherhood has been this time around, welcoming Gia when he was 79 and arriving at an incredible place in his career.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” the Raging Bull actor gushed over his baby girl. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Being a family man has always been at the heart of Robert’s career. It’s easy for him to pick out his favorite part about gathering with his family.

“The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me,” he said, adding that his favorite things to do with them is “just being together, taking trips to warm places.”

Robert was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon, in which he costarred with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. The Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 10. Fans are expecting him to bring Tiffany, 45, as his date.