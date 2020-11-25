Rob Lowe has traveled the globe as a Hollywood star, but nothing can compare to the love he feels when he’s at home with his two boys. The West Wing star said his “greatest joy” is being the dad of his sons, Matthew and John, with his longtime wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

“They teach me lessons every day, and they give me s—t every day, but it’s a ton of love,” Rob, 56, jokingly shared during a new interview with People. “My greatest joy is definitely being a part of their lives.”

The Outsiders star gushed over Matthew, 27, and John, 25, as he recalled the “bittersweet, with an emphasis on the sweet,” moments that he made with his children over the years. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the doting dad is looking forward to spending more time with his kids.

“We always do the holidays in a big way,” the St. Elmo’s Fire actor dished of their family’s annual traditions. “My wife, Sheryl, is a great planner of fun for everybody and there’s a gorgeous feast.”

Rob also gave a glimpse inside their annual Turkey Bowl football game, which has been in the Hollywood heartthrob‘s family since the 1970s. “We take it very seriously, one year we even had referees,” he marveled. “It’s gone from Ohio to California — wherever we’ve lived, we’ve always done it.”

This year’s holiday, however, is going to look a little different for the Lowe family amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. In order to comply with the social distancing rules, Sheryl, 59, and Rob plan to “pare it way, way down” to their closest family members. “Everybody’s going to get tested for the virus,” he added.

Despite the restrictions, Rob noted he’s going to use this time at home to reflect on everything he’s grateful for. “Sometimes it takes something unpleasant to make us realize what’s great in our lives,” he shared. “That’s what this Thanksgiving is going to be about, at least for me and my family.”

Rob and Sheryl have been going strong ever since they tied the knot in 1991. Even though juggling their careers and their roles as parents can have its challenges at times, the SAG Award winner and the professional makeup artist always put their relationship and children first.

“Family means absolutely everything to Rob,” a friend of the actor told Closer Weekly in 2017. “Rob is so close with his sons, they truly are his two best friends, along with their mother.”