Just because Ricky Martin doesn’t post a lot of pics of his kids — fraternal twin sons Matteo and Valentino, both 11, Lucia, nearly 1, and his newborn baby son, Renn — online, doesn’t mean he isn’t proud to be their dad.

In fact, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer shared a snap of Lucia to Instagram after she just came out of the bath. “La dueña de mis sueños. #BabyLucia,” Ricky, 47, captioned the pic of her on Wednesday, December 11. In English, it means “the owner of my dreams.”

Ricky’s daughter looked so cute wrapped up in a yellow towel with a lion-shaped hood. He shares his little one with his husband, Jwan Yosef, whom he has been married to since 2017. The musician announced he was expecting another child with Jwan, 35, at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September.

“My family’s here,” he gushed at the Washington D.C. event. “My husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here — I love you with all my heart. You’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids.”

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” he added. “I love big families.” So do we!

When Ricky welcomed Lucia, he couldn’t help but gush about Jwan being an amazing partner when it was time for him to leave for work.

“She was born 12 days ago — the day of my birthday, actually, she was born. Super cool,” the singer said at The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE show at the 2019 Golden Globes. “We’re starting all over again and I have a beautiful husband who’s taking care of my baby right now. It’s all beautiful.”