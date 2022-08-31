Late actor Richard Roat had a prolific resume full of credits ranging from the silver screen to Broadway. He was a doting husband to his wife, Kathy Roat, who was by his side until the very end. The longtime actor died on August 5, 2022, at the age of 89, his wife confirmed to Variety. Keep scrolling to learn more about his spouse.

Who Was Richard Roat’s Wife, Kathy Roat?

Richard, born in 1933, rose to fame on The Doctors in 1963. He portrayed the recurring character Dr. Jerry Chandler until 1964. He later appeared on Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Seinfeld, Generations and Days of Our Lives. As he continued to snag roles in some of the biggest soap operas and sitcoms, the Connecticut native found love with Kathy.

“Richard was fortunate to marry the love of his life, his true soulmate, Kathy,” his obituary read. “They had recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Their life together was a magical journey of travel, fun, laughter and love. It was truly ‘An Affair to Remember.'”

What Is Kathy Roat’s Job?

While the pair opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part, one thing was for certain — they were incredibly happy together. When he wasn’t stealing scenes in shows like The Golden Girls and 24, Richard started his own business with his wife.

The pair owned Richard Roat Associates, a tax firm dedicated to preparing taxes for fellow entertainers. He had been preparing taxes for more than 50 years before his death, a job he was grateful he got to do with his beloved by his side.

“His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence and unmatched zest for life,” his obituary continued. “Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients. He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives.”

Some of Richard’s last acting roles included playing Burt on Friends in 2000 and making a cameo on a 2006 episode of Cold Case. His five-decade career was full of memorable roles and unforgettable memories made with costars, friends and his wife. The couple did not have any children together, according to multiple reports.