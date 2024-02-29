After years of overcoming health battles, actor Richard Lewis’ death was announced on February 28, 2024. The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum’s cause of death was revealed by his publicist.

What Was Richard Lewis’ Cause of Death?

Lewis died on February 27, 2024, in his ​​Los Angeles home after suffering a heart attack, his publicist, Jeff Abraham, confirmed to Closer.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, whom he married in 2005. They did not have any children.

Tributes poured in from Lewis’ friends, fans and Hollywood costars, including Larry David.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” Larry said in statement. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Richard Lewis Battled Parkinson’s Disease

In April 2023, Lewis announced in a video posted on X that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I went to a neurologist, and they gave me a brain scan, and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago,” he said in the video. “But luckily I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.”

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

“Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” the comedian continued. “But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?’”

Just three weeks before his death, he provided an update on his health. The Blunt Talk actor explained why he was absent from the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere party.

“I have some occasional walking difficulties with Parkinson’s the last couple of years. It’s not major. I’m getting through it fine so far, but I didn’t want to go to, spend five or six hours mingling with so many people,” Lewis told People on February 9, 2024. “It’s just asking for trouble.”

He also shared the reason why he decided to go public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“I decided that I couldn’t stay in the closet with this,” Lewis told Vanity Fair in an interview published on February 18, 2024. “And I thought for what it’s worth, I’m a drug addict and an alcoholic in recovery almost 30 years. That helped some people. Maybe I could go public on this and they’ll say, ‘Gee, I didn’t know Lewis had this!’ And maybe it’ll give them some encouragement.”