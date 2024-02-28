Actor Richard Lewis, known for his role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, died at age 76, his publicist confirmed to Closer on February 28, 2024. The comedian was married to his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, from 2005 up until his death.

Who Is Richard Lewis’ Wife?

Lewis announced that he was living with Parkinson’s disease in April 2023. He thanked his wife for her support during his health battle.

“I guess I just wanted you to know that that’s where it’s been at,” he said in a video on X at the time. “I’m finished with stand-up, I’m just focused on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care, and everything is cool and I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all of my friends and my fans.”

His death was announced more than a year later, after more than five decades as an entertainer.

“Comedian/Actor Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack,” his publicist, Jeff Abraham, shared in statement. “He was 76 years old. In April of 2023, Richard revealed that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease. Richard can currently be seen costarring in the final season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

How Did Richard Lewis Meet Joyce Lapinsky?

Lewis first met Joyce in 1998 at a party celebrating an album by Ringo Starr. At the time, Joyce was working in music publishing.

“It triggered what she calls ‘the snake dance,’” he said of their first interaction during an interview with the Observer in February 2007. “I might as well have been a 9-year-old. I was putting on a show for this woman.”

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The couple dated for seven years before taking their relationship to the next level with their marriage. At the time, Lewis knew his home on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, filled with collectibles, might not have been Joyce’s cup of tea. “I knew that, if I wound up being with you, I would have to have my own home,” she told the outlet.

She went on to explain that this led them to purchase a mountainside cabin that would allow them to split their time at both properties.

“Joyce has such a stabilizing effect on him,” Lewis’ Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Susie Essman said. “Everybody is looking for that one person in life who will love you unconditionally, and he’s found that with her.”

Did Richard Lewis Have Kids?

The Blunt Talk alum did not have any children.