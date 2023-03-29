Regina Taylor’s upcoming CSI: Vegas episode, “The Promise,” is “a very powerful piece,” the actress tells Closer exclusively ahead of the premiere.

“With the storyline ‘The Promise,’ I think Anthony [Zuiker], the creator of the franchise, has done a beautiful job in one, etching out a story that is very heartfelt, very powerful, very impactful, and two, charting the relationship between Paula’s character and the character I play, Raquel,” she adds.

Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Regina, 62, plays a mother whose 8-year-old daughter was shot dead after leaving church in 1982. Four decades later, the CSI crime lab, led by Paula Newsome’s character, Max Roby, reopens the case in an emotional episode about dealing with grief and finding justice.

“When these two women meet, Raquel finds someone who will hear her and that will champion her, something that she had thought she might never find because she’s carrying this grief,” Regina explains of the bond between Raquel and Max. “For me, it evoked a lot of emotions — the love of a mother, the grieving of this mother and wanting to reclaim her child, finding someone who recognizes her mission, and she feels that she can join Paula’s character. To do just that, it does evoke feelings for me of grief, anguish, sorrow, rage and then a blossoming of a relationship where she finds relief.”

Paula actually called Regina personally to invite her to appear in an episode of the crime drama.

“I always loved and admired her work and had been a fan, so it was a great opportunity to work with her,” she says. “I met her years ago at a party and this is our first opportunity to work together.”

The I’ll Fly Away alum hopes that viewers will take away an important message after watching the episode: “The tenacity of love crosses all boundaries.”

In addition to being an award-winning actress, Regina is also an accomplished playwright. One of her best-known works is the acclaimed musical Crowns.

“Crowns is one of my staples in terms of one of the pieces that I have written,” the Lovecraft Country actress reveals. “The inspiration comes from a coffee table book by Craig Marberry and Michael Cunningham about the tradition of African American women wearing hats to church and each hat has a story about a marker in a life whether that be a wedding, funeral or baptism. It is a popular staple in American theater that I am very proud of.”

“The Promise” episode of CSI: Vegas airs on Thursday, March 30, at 10:00 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Paramount+.