So sweet! Reese Witherspoon took some time recently to wish her husband, Jim Toth, quite the Happy Birthday, as she shared some beautiful words about her love.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, July 28, to share a snap of her and her man, as he turned 49. “Happy Birthday to my sweet hubby!!! 🎂 Here’s to another fantastic trip around the sun with you! 💫❤️ Love you , JT!” she captioned the pic.

Take a look at the adorable photo below!

Fans also took to the comments section to send nothing but kind words for the pair on this special day. “Beautiful couple,” one person said. “Hope you have a nice birthday celebration,” another gushed. One user even pointed out that the couple looked like another notable Hollywood duo.

“Why did I think this was Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr.,” they said.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress and Jim tied the knot in 2011. They share one son, Tennessee, 6. While it is Jim’s only child, Reese also has two daughters — Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15 — with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar winner has reminded us all just how crazy she is about Jim. Back in May 2018, Reese wrote up a loving message in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling every day!” she wrote in the sweet post on Instagram. “Here’s to many more adventures together! I love you, JT.”

While Reese is always quick to show her family how much they mean to her, she of course also gets the love returned. Earlier this month, the A-lister’s eldest opened up about how much her mother truly means to her. “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava wrote alongside a lovely photo of her famous mom putting on earrings.

“She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all,” she added.

There is so much love in this family!