Close call! Reba McEntire was rescued from an Oklahoma building, along with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, after the stairs collapsed. The country icon’s rep confirmed the news to Closer, revealing the terrifying ordeal went down in the city of Atoka on Tuesday, September 14.

“While my team and I were in Atoka, OK, yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” the rep shared in a statement on behalf of Reba on September 15. “We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

Footage of the rescue, which was shared on Twitter by NBC’s Oklahoma affiliate KTEN News reporter Lisanne Anderson, shows the 66-year-old singer being rescued by the fire department, who helped Reba, the CSI: Miami actor and others out of the building. In the clip, Reba can be seen climbing down the ladder as Rex, 64, watched from above.

Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins told local news channel KXII that the Tremors actress and Rex made out in the nick of time. “It opened our eyes to see exactly just how unsturdy [the building] was and when [it] did collapse we [saw] what little was holding them up,” he told KXII.

The scary situation took place at the time Reba and Rex were touring the historic downtown building, which is said to be 100 years old, along with Coby Scherrill for a potential future project. Coby, who was also in the building, recounted the collapse to the outlet.

“We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Coby shared.

Though Reba, Rex and multiple others were trapped for some time, the fire department came to their rescue before anyone suffered major injuries. Per KXII, the Grammy-winning artist was checked by paramedics on the scene and is doing OK. Only one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Reba and the Hollywood hunk have been dating since 2020, having met shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. Since giving their romance a shot, the Reba alum has become “absolutely smitten by Rex, and thinks he’s just fabulous,” a source previously told Closer.