Almost a year after Ray Liotta’s passing, his cause of death has been revealed. The Goodfellas actor died from respiratory insufficiency and acute heart failure, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, at age 67 from “natural and nonviolent” causes. The outlet reports that the Golden Globe nominee suffered pulmonary edema, “a condition caused by too much fluid in the lungs,” making it “difficult to breathe” per Mayo Clinic.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The Marriage Story star also had atherosclerosis, “the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery wall.”

At the time of his death, Liotta was filming the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. Tributes poured in from his costars, friends, fans and family members following the devastating news of his passing.

The Another World alum is survived by his fianceé, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” Karsen captioned an Instagram tribute to her father a few days after his death. “You are the best dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

The Shades of Blue actress recently honored her dad’s legacy in February when he was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad,” she said at the time. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you.”



Karsen continued, “Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you,” adding, “Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”



Liotta’s former costars Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton also attended the ceremony to pay their respects to the legendary Hollywood performer.

“He was that kind of rare artist that brought all of himself into his work, all of his intensity, all of his vulnerability and, in the case of our show, all of his love,” Egerton, who worked with Liotta in Black Bird, said during his speech. “I was deeply inspired by Ray; he was the epitome of an actor’s actor … And most importantly, he made everyone around him better.”