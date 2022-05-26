Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta led a tremendous Hollywood career as a soap opera star in the late ‘70s before making his way onto the big screen. The Hollywood icon died at the age of 67 in May 2022, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed via NBC News. The actor was in the Dominican Republic while filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time of his death.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing, it’s a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancé Jacy and daughter Karsen,” the producers of Dangerous Waters told In Touch.

Ray’s daughter, Karsen Liotta, with ex-wife ​​Michelle Grace, survives him. Scroll to learn more about the late actor’s only child.

Who Is Late Actor Ray Liotta’s Daughter, Karsen Liotta?

Ray and Michelle were married from 1997 to 2004. They welcomed their only child together, daughter Karsen, in 1998. At just 2 years old, the young talent made her film debut in A Rumor of Angels. At a very young age, it became clear that Karsen had a knack for acting and performing in front of large audiences. As a teenager, she began performing in her high school theater productions, always taking all of the important advice that her father gave her about acting.

“He taught me to do my homework, to always practice,” she told Teen Vogue in July 2015. “That’s how you get where you want to be.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Karsen got to act alongside her father and costar Jennifer Lopez in season 3 of their crime drama Shades of Blue. She snagged a recurring arc as Anna Kate Wozniak on the series in 2018. In 2020, the actress also appeared in Teenage Badass and Hubie Halloween.

In addition to pursuing an acting career, Karsen also became a model for Brandy Melville. At the age of 15, she started posing for pictures on the brand’s Instagram account, showing off her stylish looks and fashion favorites.

“Brandy Melville approached me when I was 14 and wanted me to work for them, but I couldn’t at the time because you have to be 15,” she explained to the outlet. “Pretty much the day I turned 15 I went and got my work visa and showed up and said, ‘I’m 15 — I can work!’ and they hired me.”

Growing up as the child of two actors, Karsen attended several red carpet events and stepped out with her parents over the years. In October 2019, Ray brought his daughter as his date to the premiere of Marriage Story. The acting legend portrayed Jay Marotta in the Oscar-nominated Netflix film.