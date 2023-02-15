Late actress Raquel Welch built a substantial career in Hollywood prior to her death at age 82, Closer confirmed. The Fantastic Voyage star left behind a legacy after she died, having amassed an incredible net worth thanks to her time in the spotlight.

What Is Raquel Welch’s Net Worth?

The late model had a net worth of $40 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pierluigi Praturlon/Shutterstock

How Did Raquel Welch Die?

Raquel was confirmed to have “passed away peacefully” on February 15, 2023, “after a brief illness,” her manager, Stephen LaManna, told Closer that day.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances,” LaManna said in a statement. “The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

What Movies and TV Shows Did Raquel Welch Star in?

The Chicago native began her career in showbiz at the young age of 2 by performing in pageants and practicing ballet. Once she landed roles in her local community theater, Raquel quickly caught the acting bug and began auditioning for films in Hollywood.

At the beginning of her film career, Raquel was cast in various appearances throughout the 1960s in series such as The Baileys of Balboa and The Hollywood Palace. She then rose to fame for her roles in One Million Years, B.C.

By the 1970s, Raquel’s career had taken off and reached new heights, as she won her first Golden Globe Award in 1975 for her performance in The Three Musketeers.

Did Raquel Welch Have Other Jobs?

Before her acting and modeling career took off, Raquel worked various jobs, including as a weather presenter for the San Diego TV station, KFMB.

Who Was Raquel Welch Married to?

In May 1959, the former Playboy cover model married her high school sweetheart, James Welch. The pair separated in 1962 and finalized their divorce in 1964. However, Raquel chose to keep her first husband’s last name throughout her career.

In 1967, Raquel tied the knot with her second husband, producer Patrick Curtis, and the two divorced in 1972.

She then wed her third husband, producer André Weinfeld, in 1980. Their marriage lasted for about a decade, as Raquel divorced him in 1990.

In 1999, Raquel married her fourth husband, business owner Richard Palmer. They later separated in 2003 and divorced shortly afterward.

Did Raquel Welch Have Children?

Raquel shared two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch, with her first husband, James.