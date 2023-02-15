Besides her stellar movie career, Raquel Welch‘s greatest love in life was being a mom to her two amazing children. Keep reading for details on her son and daughter.

Who Are Raquel Welch’s Children?

The Legally Blonde star has two kids from her marriage to James Westley Welch. Their son, Damon, was born on November 6, 1959, and their daughter, Latanne Rene “Tahnee” Welch came along two years later in 1961. Both of Raquel’s children followed her into the acting business, while Tahnee also became a top model.

While the How to Be a Latin Lover star was married four times, her only children were born during her first marriage to James, which lasted from 1959 through 1964.

Who Is Tahnee Welch?

The actress was born in San Diego, California, but had an international upbringing, living in Spain, England and Italy as a child. She eventually attended an all-girls’ school in the U.S. but quit at the age of 16 to pursue an acting career.

Tahnee’s acting career began in Italy, when she was cast as the lead in the comedy Amarsi un po’. She scored her first major American film role in 1985, landing the part of Kitty in director Ron Howard‘s Cocoon. Tahnee went on to appear on the prime-time soap opera Falcon Crest from 1987 through 1998, before returning to Europe, where she starred in a number of TV and films in Italy and Germany. She would also appear in the U.S. independent films I Shot Andy Warhol and Search and Destroy.

Shutterstock

The stunning beauty, who looks so much like her mom, was also an in-demand model. Tahnee graced the pages of American and Italian editions of Vogue, British GQ and Germany’s Bunte magazines. She also posed for Playboy in 1995, landing the cover as well as a nude pictorial.

Who Is Damon Welch?

Raquel’s son did not have a prolific career like his sister. He appeared in his mom’s 1971 drama The Belovedand 1979’sThe Day the Earth Got Stoned.Damon also worked on the crew of the film icon’s 1984 workout video, Raquel: Total Beauty and Fitness.

When Did Raquel Welch Die?

“The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her rep Stephen LaManna tells Closer in a February 15, 2023, statement.

“The 82-year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in One Million, B.C. and Fantastic Voyage. Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances,” LaManna continued, adding, “The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”