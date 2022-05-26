‘Goodfellas’ Costar Lorraine Bracco, Seth Rogen and More Stars React to Ray Liotta’s Death at 67

Beloved Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta died at age 67. Following the news of his death, Hollywood friends and former costars began flooding social media with touching tributes to the late actor.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Lorraine Bracco, who played Ray’s wife in the 1990 classic, shared via Twitter alongside a throwback photo of the pair. “I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas.”

“Then they always ask, ‘What was the best part of making that movie?’ My response has always been the same: Ray Liotta,” she continued.

Comedian Seth Rogen, who costarred with Ray on the 2009 comedy Observe and Report, could not believe the news.

“I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away,” he tweeted. “He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also chimed in about the loss via Twitter, saying, “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

“I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away,” actress Rosanna Arquette shared. “He was a friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend.”

Ray began acting as a soap opera actor in the late 1970s before transitioning into film the following decade, making his big screen debut in 1983’s The Lonely Lady. He won his first Golden Globe award just three years later for his work in the film Something Wild.

Best known for his roles of Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in the Martin Scorsese mob drama, the New Jersey native leaves behind a daughter Karsen Liotta – whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace – and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.

The beloved actor was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time of his death.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing; It’s a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancé Jacy and daughter Karsen” the producers of Dangerous Waters tell In Touch in a statement.

