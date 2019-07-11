For more than a year now, J.D. Scott has been battling a mysterious illness, but now, the Property Brothers at Home star is revealing his situation with all of his fans.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share the tough news about the illness that doctors still aren’t quite sure what exactly it is. “I’ve been quite sick for the last 14 months. It started around May [2018] and there had been some symptoms before that, but ended up in the hospital because things got really bad, and that began the whole process,” the TV personality said in the lengthy video alongside his fiancée Annalee Belle. “That event was so bad, I thought I was dying. I was preparing all my estate and everything for Annalee.”

J.D. — who is the older brother of TV stars Drew and Jonathan — revealed that he underwent numerous MRIs in hopes of learning what the issue was. “After months and months, they determined it wasn’t lupus and that it was a brain aneurysm. They then decided I had two brain aneurysms,” he recalled. After many tests to no avail, J.D. finally crossed paths with Dr. Scott Jacobson, a functional physician looking at both western and holistic medicine.

Dr. Jacobson found an infection that showed J.D.’s body was reacting in the way it might to an autoimmune disease, with his antibodies “through the roof.” Some antibiotics and a steady diet later, and J.D. says he has started to improve a bit.

“I have gotten better. I felt, at times recently, like I did before this all started and I haven’t felt like that in ages … but this sort of thing does take time,” he explained.

J.D. and his love also talked about how isolated they have felt during this rough process — many of their close pals haven’t reached out to them. “A lot of people just haven’t checked in and they know how bad it is. It’s felt kind of lonely,” Annalee said, with Scott adding, “Not having the friends that you normally have is not fun.” However, the couple does thank their fans.

We are so glad to hear J.D. is feeling better, and we hope he continues to improve!