While she has lived under the spotlight most of her adult life — and has dealt with plenty of ups and downs — Priscilla Presley has still been able to show her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and her grandkids all the love in the world.

”Priscilla still supports Lisa Marie, she always will, but that doesn’t mean she agrees with the way her daughter goes about things,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Over the years their relationship has fluctuated from very close to strained, but right now they’re on good terms.”

“Priscilla just wants to support her daughter and her grandkids, who mean the world to her,” the source adds. The businesswoman, 74, shares the rocker, 52, with her late husband, Elvis Presley. She has also a son, Navarone, with film producer Marco Garibaldi.

Aside from her two kids, Priscilla also has four grandkids — Riley, 30; Benjamin, 27; and twins Finley and Harper, both 11. She has always been all about her grandchildren — and makes it clear that she is quite proud of them and their talents. “Priscilla loves following Riley’s acting career, she’s so proud of her,” an insider previously shared with Closer. The young actress will soon be seen in the film, The Lodge.

“I don’t know if she or Lisa Marie have seen the final cut of her film, ‘The Lodge’, but what they have seen they’re very proud of,” the source explained. “It’s a horror story and Riley has gotten some good reviews, so they’re all excited about it.” Priscilla has also gushed about her youngest grandkids in the past.

“The [twins] are great … Time is flying by so fast,” she told Closer. “I think they’re quite talented actually,” Priscilla told the hosts about Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann. “They were in ballet and dance class and opera, so they’re testing the waters a little bit.”

It certainly seems like Priscilla will always have plenty of love for her family!

