It doesn’t matter if it’s warm or cold outside, Priscilla Presley knows how to dress! The 74-year-old showed off her stunning street style when she was on her way to the BBC TV Centre in London on Thursday, November 21.

Priscilla walked straight through town without her kids — Lisa Marie Presley, 51, and Navarone Garibaldi, 32 — by her side. She was, however, looking very stylish in a warm peacoat that matched her stylish purse and black leather gloves.

Just like her mom, Lisa Marie knows how to dress and she’s been passing a long all of her great teachings to her kids — Riley, 30, Benjamin, 27 and 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. But she doesn’t have to teach her small ones a lot of life lessons because they’ve been picking up a lot of her teachings on their own.

“I can’t believe they are so smart [with technology],” Priscilla previously gushed about her twin grandchildren to Us Weekly. “I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.”

As a doting mother, Priscilla adores watching all of her grandchildren grow up. “She loves being the person the girls come to for questions about life,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly. “She can’t believe how fast they’re growing and how much they know already. It goes both ways — sometimes Priscilla needs them to answer questions about her cell phone and the internet. She just loves having them around.”

The former wife of the late Elvis Presley loves being around her grandchildren so much that she wouldn’t mind having them around her full time. “She would if it were ever necessary,” the source said. “She gladly took care of her granddaughters while Lisa Marie was going through her personal issues.” But thankfully, Lisa Marie is doing a lot more better.

Finley and Harper really have some amazing women in their family to look up to!

