Taking a load off. Priscilla Presley might be quite the busy woman these days, but she always finds time for herself — she was recently spotted grabbing some ice cream.

On Tuesday, October 22, the 74-year-old was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a pal, as the businesswoman took some down time to enjoy a treat. Although, when Elvis Presley‘s widow isn’t taking in the city sights and enjoying some dessert, she’s all about being a mother – the actress has one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, with the King of Rock and Roll. She also has a son named Navarone Garibaldi with her former partner Marco Garibaldi. Priscilla recently opened up about how important it was to her to teach her kids certain traits when they were young.

“You know what it comes from the home, parents and especially when you have an animal, I think it’s very important for your children to grow up with animals to show compassion for them,” the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Closer Weekly while at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, October 19, in Beverly Hills. “That they have feelings and not to be cruel with them and be patient with them.”

“I rescued animals since I was 5 years old,” Priscilla continued. “They would come to me, I wouldn’t even have to look for them. Dogs or bunnies, I would bring them home. My father didn’t like it in the house so I would sneak them in my closet and have them stay the night in my closet.” Priscilla is also crazy about being a grandmother — however she did once explain that she doesn’t exactly make her grandkids, Finley and Harper, both 11, listen to their late grandpa’s music.

“It’s their choice on music. We don’t force and enforce,” Priscilla explained to Us Weekly. “If they want to listen to Elvis’ music on Sirius XM radio, absolutely. If they want to listen to their own music, absolutely. … “If they hear an [Elvis] song in a store, they’re very, um, demure about it. They, you know, they will look at each other and look at us with little smiles. So they’re very respectful.”

