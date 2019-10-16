Even though she doesn’t make a ton of public appearances, Priscilla Presley of course still takes time to go out and about — and she recently was spotted heading to the dermatologist office.

The 74-year-old was seen in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 15, on her way to the doctor’s office, all while wearing a large face mask and trying to keep a low profile. Not seen with Elvis Presley‘s widow was her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley or any of her grandkids — Riley, 30, Benjamin, 26, and twins Finley and Harper, both 11. However, the actress is still all about her grandchildren, especially her youngest ones.

“I can’t believe they are so smart [with technology],” Priscilla recently told Us Weekly about the twin girls. “I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.” The businesswoman also revealed that the youngsters are starting to realize the impact their grandfather’s music has had not only on pop culture, but the entire world.

“I don’t know how much they can understand at 10 years old. I mean, they know, of course, who he is and they love his music,” she told the outlet. “And they’re in awe when they see how many people come to the vigil and light candles at the [annual] candlelit vigil [at Graceland].”

While Elvis passed away in 1973, Priscilla never did tie the knot again, opting to take the solo road instead. “She’s happily single. She gets a kick out of the occasional gossip stories, the speculation out there about her dating life, but it’s not true,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly, adding that Priscilla instead surrounds herself with plenty of friends, including ones that are quite famous.

“She loves her male friendships — [singer] Tom Jones being a very close one,” the source continued. “She was close to Tom and and his late wife, Melinda, [and] he’s a dear friend, nothing more. Tom does gets naughty sometimes and jokes about romancing Priscilla, but she couldn’t.”

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Priscilla out and about!