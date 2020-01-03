Aww! Priscilla Presley was spotted out and about with her elderly mother, Ann Wagner-Beaulieu, on Thursday, January 2. The Dallas actress appeared to be in happy spirits as the pair enjoyed a mother-daughter date at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

The 74-year-old beauty looked stunning as always as she enjoyed the evening outing in the Bel Air neighborhood of L.A. Priscilla was seen taking a solo stroll before she met up with her mama and a pal, who could be seen pushing Ann in a wheelchair.

For the outing, Elvis Presley‘s famous ex-wife donned a black and white patterned shirt underneath a black jacket. Priscilla tied her outfit together with a pair of dark blue jeans and matching booties. She even wore her signature red locks over her shoulders and accessorized her look with a black purse.

The Naked Gun actress’ outing with her beloved mom comes almost a year after she brought her mother into her home to look after her. Sources exclusively told Closer Weekly in May 2019, that Ann was moving in after suffering a slew of health issues.

“Priscilla is stepping up to take care of her ailing mother Ann. She put Ann and her late father Paul’s house in Brentwood on the market and is in the process of moving her mother into her own home,” the insider shared at the time. According to the source, “Priscilla refuses to put her loving mother in a facility,” which is why she ultimately decided to put the house up for sale.

“The home, which Elvis purchased for his in-laws a few years after he divorced her, was in Priscilla’s name,” the insider added, noting that she is “using part of the sale to give” her mom the best care possible. “Elvis was very generous, he loved Ann and Paul and wanted to give them a nice home,” the source continued.

Considering it’s been almost a year since sources told Closer about Ann’s plans to live with Priscilla, fans couldn’t be happier that the two are spending some time out and about together.

