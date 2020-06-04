A jokester! When Prince William and Duchess Kate sent their support to firefighters, paramedics and police in a video message for Australia’s Thank A First Responder Day, Kate, 38, wore the same yellow dress she sported during her visit to the country in April 2014. Although fans were thrilled to see the outfit again, William, 37, actually teased her about it in the past.

“William said I look like a banana!” the Duchess of Cambridge told a lady in the crowd during the 2014 event. But despite his less-than-glowing review, Kate still recycled her $1,077 dress to help pay homage to those on the front lines.

“Earlier this year we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, as they worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires,” William said in the clip on Tuesday, June 2. “The world was watching your efforts, and we were deeply moved by what we saw.”

Kate added, “Sadly, you’re now on the front line of yet another emergency. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing.”

The royal couple made their statement from home, where they have also been homeschooling their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — amid the pandemic. With the help of their parents, the trio have been using their iPads to take online classes. So far, its been going good, but there are times the children get a little distracted.

“Kate doesn’t usually allow the kids to use iPads, computers and other electronics,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly in March. “She and William even limit their TV time, so it’s taking a while to adjust.”

However, it’s been great having more family time. The kids like to play a bunch of games at home, and sometimes, they even pretend they’re in a rock band. “George is learning how to play the guitar and piano,” the source explained. “There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise, but she laughs about it.”

If Kate ever gets tired of the noise, she can always count on William to tell her a good joke!