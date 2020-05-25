A tough lesson. Prince William revealed how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affects how he raises his three children in a new interview with former soccer player Marvin Sordell.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, told Marvin, 29, in the upcoming film Football, Prince William and our Mental Health. “I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

The British royal is father to three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with wife, Duchess Kate (Nee Middleton.) Through the ups and downs, Prince William says he is grateful to take care of his kids with someone special by his side.

“Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together,” Prince William said. He then revealed having children was “one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”

Prince William has been focused on spending quality time with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dad of three has been homeschooling his kids and teaching them how to be “well-mannered and respectful,” an insider told Closer Weekly. “The children always have to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’”

Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson hopes to instill special qualities within his children to prepare them for their future roles in the royal family. So far, he’s been doing a great job teaching them how to be “grounded,” even without Princess Diana’s guidance.

“I would like to have had her advice,” he told British GQ previously about his late mother. “I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.”

“I am in a better place about [my mom’s passing] than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better and publicly talk about her better,” he added.