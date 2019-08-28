She may no longer be here, but Princess Diana is still keeping her two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, in line! A royal insider recently revealed how the two brothers, who have been plagued by reports of a royal rift throughout the last year or so, are expected to rekindle their bond at an upcoming event — and it’s all thanks to their late mother.

The royal source told Us Weekly the Duke of Cambridge, 37, and the Duke of Sussex, 34, will be putting their differences aside to reunite on the 22nd anniversary of their mom’s death on Saturday, August 31. Diana is expected to be a monumental force in the royal reconciliation as William and Harry typically honor the Princess of Wales together with a remembrance service at London’s Kensington Palace.

“They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park [a British amusement park]; the effort she went to on their birthdays — all of it,” the insider close to the royal family explained, noting that the two dukes will have “their other halves and kids join them later.”

Besides reminiscing on the good ol’ days, William, who is married to wife Kate Middleton, and Harry, who has tied the knot with Meghan Markle, understand the importance of keeping their mom’s spirit alive. At the anniversary event, the two men “always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy,” the source said. “Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”

Not only do they strive to carry on her legacy, but Harry and William both want their late mother to be a figure in their children’s’ lives. In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the eldest son opened up about his mother’s deadly car crash in August 1997 and revealed that he is “constantly talking about Granny Diana” with Kate, 38, and their children: 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 1.

“We’ve got more photos up ’round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. It’s hard, because obviously, Catherine didn’t know her, so she cannot really provide that, that level of detail,” the father-of-three explained at the time. “So, I do regularly when putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers — there were two grandmothers — in their lives,” he further detailed, referring to Diana and his father Prince Charles‘ second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. “It’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.”

We can’t wait to see Harry and William reunite at the upcoming celebration of Diana’s life.