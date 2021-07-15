Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s (née Middleton) eldest son, Prince George, will be gearing up to take the British throne one day. The adorable royal certainly has the personality of the future King of England, as he’s “confident” and “outgoing,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“It’s amazing how George has blossomed over the last year,” the source reveals, emphasizing how much the Prince of Cambridge “has grown” as he prepares to celebrate his 8th birthday on July 22. “[He has] a broad spectrum of interests — gardening, science, nature, photography, cooking, learning languages, cars and planes.”

In addition to the royal tot’s family hobbies, which also include “anything sports-related,” George takes his education very seriously. “He loves school and is a straight-A student,” the insider divulges.

When it comes down to whether George is more similar to his dad or mom, the source says the youngster is “sensitive” like Kate, but “protective and a confident decision-maker” like William. However, George is “definitely more outgoing and cheeky” than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, “were at his age,” the insider notes.

Though the royal couple can’t help that George likes making silly faces and teasing around sometimes, “Kate and William are beyond proud of George and say they’re lucky to have such a cute and loving son,” the source shares. “They try not to overwhelm him with too many details about his future but feel more than confident that he’ll be a great king one day.”

It doesn’t come as a shock that William and Kate — who wed in 2011 — aren’t too concerned about George’s future as the British monarch as they want him to enjoy his childhood. Like George, the longtime lovebirds are teaching their younger kids, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis, “to be grounded,” a previous insider told Closer.

“When you meet them, they’re just regular kids … they’re kind, loving, funny and far from entitled,” the source shared in February 2020. “George takes history classes at St. Thomas’ and is learning all about his ancestors, but the teachers don’t make a point of him being the future King of England. They treat him the same as all the other children, and the same goes for Charlotte.”