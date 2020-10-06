Prince George will be taking the throne as the King of England one day, but for now, he’s happier than ever spending his time learning about “wildlife and nature,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s (née Middleton) 7-year-old son is “obsessed” with “being outdoors,” the source explains. “William bought George a book on sea creatures a few months ago because he’s fascinated about what goes on under the ocean.”

Considering George is extremely interested in sharks and other mammals, he was “absolutely thrilled” when David Attenborough “gifted” him a shark tooth. The environmental broadcaster gave George the rare fossil, which he found during a family vacation to Malta in the late 1960s, during a private screening of his new film, A Life On Our Planet, at Kensington Palace in late September.

Kensington Palace/Shutterstock

“[George] won’t stop talking about it!” the insider dishes to Closer, noting the royal tot couldn’t believe he was the new owner of a fossilized shark tooth. “It made his day!”

The insider says George’s younger siblings, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis, also “had an absolute blast” when David paid a visit to Kensington Palace. “They are big fans of [his film] Planet Earth and watched the series with William and Kate prior to and during the [coronavirus] pandemic,” the source explains. “[They] love David’s work.”

Aside from his interest in learning more about wild animals and the environment, Kate, 38, and William’s eldest kiddo is also a fan of music. “George is learning how to play the guitar and piano,” a previous insider told Closer in March 2020. “There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise, but she laughs about it.”

The insider noted the Duke of Cambridge, also 38, and the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger kids also enjoy listening to music. “Louis loves singing and dancing, just like his sister, Charlotte,” the source explained.

The Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire/Shutterstock

Whether they’re hanging out in their backyard or busting a move to some tunes, Kate and William’s three kiddos are always having a good time together. George, however, knows when it’s time for the fun and games to be over.

“George is more reserved and has taken on the big brother role,” the source told Closer. “If he catches his siblings sneaking candy into their bedrooms at night or being mischievous, he’ll often make his feelings known. He’s not shy about teaching them right from wrong.”

George was born to be a leader!