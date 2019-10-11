Looking good, mama! Anne Hathaway recently attended the premiere of her new Amazon show, Modern Love, and the beloved actress had her adorable baby bump on full display. Anne was beaming with joy as she sweetly cradled her growing tummy while she smiled and posing for photos on the red carpet.

The 36-year-old beauty stepped out wearing a stunning, two-piece ivory ensemble designed by Oscar de la Renta. Anne accessorized her stylish look with dangly, gold earrings and a matching chunky necklace. She also tied her long, brunette tresses behind her ears in a trendy up-do.

The Princess Diaries star — who is already the proud mom of 3-year-old son Jonathan with longtime husband Adam Shulman — even gushed about her second pregnancy while attending the highly anticipated movie premiere on October 10.

“Kid feels great today, so I feel well,” the Academy Award-winner shared with Extra during the event on Thursday, October 10. “Today’s a good day. Some days you wake up and you’re like, ‘Really, that’s my face?’ You kind of feel carved from butter.”

Anne’s pregnancy with baby No. 2 comes after a long struggle with infertility. At the time she announced they officially expanding their brood, The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed getting pregnant wasn’t a walk in the park for her and her family.

“It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣” she gushed in an Instagram post at the time of her announcement, referring to her baby bump. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Now that she’s officially welcoming another baby into her family, Anne is going to have to get used to being a mom of two. While recently chatting with People about juggling work and motherhood, The Dark Knight Rises actress opened up about how she deals with mommy guilt.

“I’m learning. It’s a new set of muscles,” she told the outlet in July. “I try to be nice to myself. I’m not big on mommy guilt. I just don’t really do it unless I really, really, really, really, really need to.”

We have no doubt Anne is going to absolutely crush motherhood once her little bundle of joy arrives within the next few months!

Scroll through the gallery below to see super cute pics of Anne and her baby bump on the Modern Love red carpet!