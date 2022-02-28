Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall rose to fame on the hit NBC game show in 1966. After successfully leading the show for 15 years, the legend continued his tremendous career on television and on the radio. The Emmy Award winner, born in 1926, was married three times as he rose up the Hollywood ladder. He was able to find lasting love with his third wife, Laurie Marshall, (née Stewart).

Keep scrolling to learn more about Peter’s three marriages.

Who Was Peter’s First Wife Nadene R. Teaford?

Peter married his first wife, Nadene R. Teaford, in 1947. The couple made several appearances together on It Takes Two in 1969. The Lucy Show alum frequently made cameos on other popular game shows throughout his career, however, It Takes Two is Nadene’s only IMDb credit as she stayed out of the spotlight.

Many of the details surrounding their marriage have been kept private. The pair welcomed four children together during their union: MLB star Pete LaCock, late son David LaCock, producer Suzanne LaCock and Jaime LaCock. They were divorced in 1973.

ANL/Shutterstock

Who is Peter’s Second Wife Marya ‘Sally’ Carter?

Peter married his second wife, Marya “Sally” Carter, in 1977. The former Playboy Playmate was previously married to actor Steve Ihnat. She welcomed two children with the late television star before tying the knot with Peter. The California native, born in 1942, also garnered several acting roles during her career. She appeared in 1961’s The Phantom Planet, 1973’s The Red Pony and 1975’s The Trial of Chaplain Jensen.

From 1973 to 1976, Marya made several appearances on the crime drama The Rookies. In 1977, she portrayed Nurse Farragut in the popular series Charlie’s Angels. In 1978, she snagged a minor role in the detective series Switch. Peter divorced the actress in 1983.

In a February 2022 interview with Closer, Peter got candid about his marriages when asked if he would do anything over in his life if given the opportunity.

“I don’t think so. Maybe my second marriage,” he admitted. “My first marriage produced my four children and lasted 25 years. My second was for an hour and a half. I would not do that one again. You know, as you reflect, there are things you would do differently, but I think it all has led to this moment.”

Who is Peter’s Third Wife Laurie Stewart?

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee married his third wife, Laurie, in 1989. Peter gushed to Closer about finding the love of his life.

“I met Laurie when I was doing La Cage aux Folles. She worked for TWA and was seated next to me in first class,” he said. “She had seen me in La Cage and thought I was gay! That was the beginning. I was 60 years old, and she was 25. But we’ve been together 35 years.”

In January 2021, both Peter and Laurie were diagnosed with COVID-19. As they recovered from the illness, the Annie actor was grateful to have his wife by his side. “My wife and my children — they have been wonderful,” he shared. “My wife is still taking care of me. I keep getting better because I have so much love in my life.”