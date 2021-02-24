Peggy Lipton Will Always Be in Her Daughters’ Hearts! Meet the Late Star’s Kids Kidada and Rashida

Peggy Lipton was beloved in Hollywood history for her acting, modeling and singing talents, but her two daughters, Kidada Jones and Rashida Jones, remember her for being an amazing mom.

The late star shares her girls with her ex-husband, Quincy Jones. Peggy and the legendary record producer met in 1972 at the time she was starring as detective Julie Barnes on the hit crime series The Mod Squad. “I knew he was The One the moment I met him,” the former actress told Next Tribe in November 2018.

After two years of dating, Peggy and Quincy tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family in 1974. That same year, they welcomed their first child, Kidada, followed by Rashida two years later in 1976. The couple eventually split after 14 years in 1990.

Because of their parents’ fame and superstardom, Kidada and Rashida were catapulted into the spotlight at a young age. As they grew up, the beauties followed in their mom and dad’s famous footsteps, paving their own careers as actresses. For years, Peggy got to watch as her daughters blossomed into successful stars and become notable in their own right.

Sadly, Peggy died at age 72 following a 15-year battle with colon cancer in May 2019. At the time, the Twin Peaks alum’s children issued a statement announcing her death.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the statement read, according to the L.A. Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

Since Peggy’s death, Kidada and Rashida have continued to honor their mom’s incredible legacy. On what would’ve been Peggy’s 74th birthday in August 2020, the sibling duo shared heartwarming posts to commemorate the meaningful occasion.

“Happy birthday, mama,” Rashida sweetly penned alongside a throwback photo of Peggy. “I feel you smiling down on us. Miss you every day in every way.” As for Kidada, the doting daughter uploaded a touching tribute, writing, “My first love. My true love. My forever love. Happy birthday, my precious mommy.”

There’s no doubt Peggy would be so proud of how far her kids have come today.

Scroll through the gallery to learn all about Kidada and Rashida.