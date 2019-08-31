It has only been three months since the tragic death of actress Peggy Lipton, but she is of course on the minds of her loved ones, especially her ex-husband, Quincy Jones, who took some time to wish his late partner a Happy Birthday.

The 86-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, to share a lovely tribute to the Twin Peaks alum. “We miss your presence more than ever … Happy Birthday Peggy …” the record producer wrote alongside some photo booth snapshots from yesteryear. Scroll on down below to see the post.

People were in love with the incredible pics, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “Amazing couple and incredible woman,” one fan said. Another added, “Love goes beyond physical body. You are always connected with her beautiful soul.” The happy couple were married from 1974 to 1990. They had two children — daughters Kidada, 45, and Rashida Jones, 43.

Kidada, a designer, responded to her dad’s tribute, saying, “Mommy, I love you.” Her sister also remembered her mother on her special day, as she took to Instagram for her own message.

“Happy Birthday Mama. My heart aches without you here in physical form but you are free now to be the angel you are. Love you eternally,” Rashida wrote next to a beautiful pic of her and her mom. Peggy passed away on May 11 after a battle with colon cancer. A few days after her death, Quinton shared an emotional statement.

“There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton,” the Grammy winner said on Twitter. “We shared many, many beautiful memories, and most importantly, we share two incredible daughters.”

“Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal,” he added. “Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown me and my family.”

We will never forget Peggy.