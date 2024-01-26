Paulina Porizkova’s beach vacation turned into a hospital stay. The model revealed that she was forced to undergo a “long overdue” hip replacement surgery in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, January 25.

“It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia — and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out,” Paulina, 58, explained to her followers. “And I don’t mean worn out, as in ‘worn down.’ No. There is none left.”

In the post, Paulina rocked a blue bikini on the beach before showing off her “hospital chic” clothes while laying in a hospital bed. Due to the severity of her condition, doctors decided it was best to operate on both of her hips at once.

“So. Had one last vacation with old hips — and now it’s time for some new ones,” she reflected.

Luckily, the Beyond the Edge alum had boyfriend Jeff Greenstein, her parents and sons Jonathan and Oliver supporting her in the hospital before the surgery. Paulina welcomed her kids during her marriage to late rocker Ric Ocasek, who died in 2019.

“And even as I’m anxious about the surgery — in a general ‘surgery-is-not-how-I’d-like-to-spend-my-free-time’ — I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem!” Paulina continued. “I found a doctor I really trust, one who specializes in anterior hip replacements, I’ve had an amazing vacation … and now — like my sis-in-law said — ‘take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!’ So, here I go.”

Courtesy of Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

Paulina’s A-list friends shared their well wishes for the fashionista before the procedure.

“This will be so wonderful for you, no more pain,” Helena Christensen wrote in a comment. “Sending love and strength and healing powers.”

Brooke Shields also showed her support, writing, “You will not be sorry!!!! Do the rehab and you’ll be as new as ever!!”

Prior to the surgery, Paulina explained why she had been posting on Instagram less than usual.

“That’s because I’m soaking up all the rays of happiness — understanding how precious and fleeting it all is,” she captioned a January 15 snap with Jeff, 61. “Simultaneously, I’m sparing you endless cutesy posts of ‘look-at-what-fun-I’m-having’ photos. Life is magical at the moment — but that’s doesn’t mean it’s problem free. When I’m back from vacation, I’ll have to deal with the less ‘fun’ parts.”