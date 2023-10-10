Patrick Swayze’s Los Angeles Home Is on the Market [Photos]

Patrick Swayze’s Former Los Angeles Home Is on the Market: Photos of the Late Star’s One-Time House

The ranch once belonging to Patrick Swayze is currently on the market for $4.5 million. The property, known as Rancho Bizarro, was previously home to the Dirty Dancing actor and his wife, Lisa Niemi, beginning in the ‘80s.

Swayze died on September 14, 2009, at age 57 from pancreatic cancer. Years after losing her husband, Niemi sold the home to oil heiress Aileen Getty in 2015 for $2.9 million, per Mansion Global.

Scroll below to see photos of Swayze’s former Los Angeles home up for sale.