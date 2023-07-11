Singer Pat Boone could not be more grateful for his four children, Debby, Cherry, Linda and Laurey. The performer welcomed his kids during his 65-year marriage with his late wife, Shirley Boone.

Shirley died in January 2019 at age 84 from complications of vasculitis, which is “inflammation of the blood vessels,” per Mayo Clinic. Pat opened up about keeping Shirley’s legacy alive by continuing to live in the house they shared together for 59 years.

“I’m living here alone with a housekeeper and my dog, a little cocker spaniel,” Pat told Closer in August 2020. “Shadow is his name. It’s just me and my shadow, all alone and feeling blue. I’m doing fine. I mean, gosh, I miss her.”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Pat and his children.