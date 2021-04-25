Hollywood’s Most Fashionable Night! See Glenn Close and More on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Each year, the best films are honored with Hollywood’s most notable prize, an Oscar, at the Academy Awards, but there’s also something else fans look forward to: the red carpet fashion. For the 2021 Oscars, Glenn Close, Marlee Matlin and more have stepped out in some luxurious ensembles, proving COVID-19 can’t get in the way of the biggest night in showbiz.

Glenn hit the red carpet of the 93rd annual award show, which is taking place on Sunday, April 25, in a gorgeous sparkling blue ensemble with black pants. Marlee, on the other hand, rocked a radiant black ballgown with dramatic sleeves.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy is “determined to present an Oscars like none other,” a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly in February, noting they are still “prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

In order to create the “in-person show [the] global audience wants to see,” the spokesperson added, this year’s Oscars are switching up the schedule for the first time ever and filming in two locations: Los Angeles’ historic Union Station and the Dolby Theatre.

Unlike the 2021 Golden Globes, which was held both virtually, as well as in Los Angeles and New York, in late February, the Academy planned an “in-person [only] event,” according to a letter Oscar nominees received from show producers, Variety reported.

“We are treating the event as an active movie set, with specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with PCR testing capability,” read the letter from show producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins.

The Golden Globes offered a Zoom component for those who wished to opt out of the in-person ceremony, but the Academy Awards aren’t taking the same approach. “There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” the letter noted. “We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts.”

However, the Academy later announced those with COVID travel restrictions could attend in-person overseas as they would add venues in London and other locations.

Aside from getting to watch the stars rock the red carpet, this year’s Oscars is expected to be a good one considering tons of accomplished actors and actresses are nominated for awards. Glenn Close is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Hillbilly Elegy, while Viola Davis is in the running for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins and Steven Yeun are also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

To see stars and what they’re wearing on the 2021 Oscars red carpet, keep scrolling below!