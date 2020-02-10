We swear Kate Hudson’s 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, could be a model! The mom of three shared two new photos to Instagram of her baby girl sporting a ridiculously cute hairstyle the same night as the 2020 Oscars.

My morning sunshine and her pre Oscar lewk ☀️,” Kate, 40 captioned the photos while using the hashtags “#Hairspiration” and “#Rani🌹.”

In the super cute snap, you can see Kate smiling next to her daughter, who was rocking a high bun. However, the best photo was probably the second because Rani adorably posed for the photo by putting one hand on her head while looking straight into the camera.

The Almost Famous star’s friend Andy Cohen commented, “#Topknot,” and one fan added, “I know you say she’s your husband’s twin, but she looks a lot like you here. 😍.”

Kate shares Rani with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and, though he helps out a lot at home, Kate still has moments where she feels overwhelmed with parenting.

“I make mistakes all the time; I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” the Bride Wars star previously told Women’s Health magazine.

However, there are times when Kate feels very accomplished in what she’s doing. “At the same time, I have days where I’m like, I’m a f–king supermum I’m cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers and I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.” She’s got that right!

Kate goes above and beyond for her kids. One thing you’ll never see her do is put Rani or her older children — Bingham, 8, and Ryder, 16 — last. “I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinner and bedtime,” she said. “If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life.”

Now that’s what you call a supermom!