Calling all Nine Perfect Strangers fans! You can (temporarily) live a scene out of the crime drama series like Nicole Kidman now that the home where most of the show was filmed is on Airbnb. The hosting site listed the breathtaking property, located in Australia’s Byron Bay, for $6,380 Australian dollars a night, which equates to about $4,705 in the U.S.

The gorgeous estate was portrayed in the hit series as the Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort where nine stressed-out city-dwellers attended a 10-day retreat. Though the strangers are on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies with the help of the resort’s director Masha — played by Nicole — they have no idea what is truly in store for them.

The jaw-dropping residence caught the attention of viewers during the Hulu series, and photos from the listing prove the abode would be quite the place to rent. Fitted with 10 bedrooms and 10 en-suite bathrooms, the dwelling is also surrounded by “22-acres of rainforest outside of Byron Bay,” as Airbnb reads.

In addition to the large number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the Nine Perfect Strangers house features a “modern, completely clutter-free, yet warm” vibe thanks to the open-concept floor plan. The chef-style kitchen can be accessed through the dining and living room, which leads out to the impeccable backyard. You don’t even need to step outdoors to get a beautiful view as the house boasts a floor-to-ceiling glass wall.

It’s likely you’ll be itching to go outside, though, as the backyard comes equipped with a freshwater pool and patio area. When you’re not stargazing from a lounge chair or catching some sun by the pool, you can head over to the property’s very own yoga dome.

Despite having endless amenities at the estate, the Nine Perfect Strangers home is extremely desirable considering it’s just a 20-minute drive to Cape Byron, the easternmost point of the mainland of Australia.

The impressive rental is located down the coast from Nicole’s actual home in Sydney. The Big Little Lies star owns a luxury penthouse in her native Australia, but she primarily lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters. The couple purchased their seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom abode for $3.47 million in 2008.

