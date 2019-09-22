Before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had quite the run as Hollywood’s most powerful couple, it was all about Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise — and the Moulin Rouge! actress is revealing just how crazy she was about her now ex-husband.

Nicole, 52, crossed paths with the Mission: Impossible star, 57, in 1989 on the set of the film Days of Thunder. The pair would soon tie the knot in 1990 on Christmas Eve. “He swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life, I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly,” the Oscar winner told The Sun.

“I always make choices for love and everything kind of had to fall in place around that,” she continued. However, the Big Little Lies costar does admit that walking down the aisle at age 23 perhaps wasn’t the best move.

“I was so young. I look back now and I’m like, ‘What?’ I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted,” Nicole told the outlet. The duo parted ways in 2001, but not before adopting two children: Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24. Although, Nicole isn’t as close to them ever since they decided to join the Church of Scientology.

“Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother,” the Destroyer star explained. “What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.”

Nicole moved on and married country singer Keith Urban in 2006. Together the couple share two daughters — Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8. The young girls are even thinking of going the same career route their mom did — and Nicole is all for helping them.

“They’re serious about following in Nicole’s footsteps and she’ll do everything she can to get them to where they want to be,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Nicole has been talking about enrolling them in acting classes but for now, she’s realized that she can teach them herself!”

“She’s giving them lessons at home and they love every second of it,” the insider added, “The fact that Faith and Sunday are so interested in this makes Nicole feel closer to them and even though they’re still young, she’s happy to help launch them into the spotlight.”

It seems like Nicole is exactly where she wants to be!