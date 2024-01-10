Nicole Kidman Steps Out in NYC After Opening Up About the Aftermath of Tom Cruise Divorce [Photos]

Nicole Kidman didn’t let the rain stop her from enjoying her time in NYC. The actress was photographed in the Big Apple while filming Babygirl on Tuesday, January 9.

The outing came after opening up about her divorce from Tom Cruise and how it impacted her experience at the 2003 Oscars.

“I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well,” Nicole, 56, recalled in the new book 50 Oscar Nights, before explaining that she came to a big realization.

“I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life,” she added. “Because this is supposed to be when you go, ‘This is ours.’ I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I’m telling you, I’d be out for 24 hours.”

