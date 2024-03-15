More than a month after publicly revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, Nicole Eggert shaved her head in an emotional video.

In the Instagram clip posted on Thursday, March 14, the Baywatch actress had a smile on her face as she took clippers to her hair. Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” played during the video. Toward the end, Nicole’s daughter Keegan appeared to help her finish shaving her head.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames,” the caption of the post read.

The video garnered supportive comments from several celebrities and fans, including Jennie Garth, Kaycee Stroh and Erika Eleniak.

“Grace. You have the most grace. It’s inspiring and I appreciate you,” Alyssa Milano commented on the video.

Nicole was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023. She visited a doctor after finding a lump in her breast.

Courtesy of Nicole Eggert/Instagram

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she told People in January. “I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

After receiving her diagnosis, the T.J. Hooker alum admitted that it’s been a difficult road.

“This journey’s been rough for me. This hasn’t been a breezy sale through life,” she shared. “I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

A GoFundMe page was created by one of her friends to help Nicole “afford her medical bills as well as feel secure that she won’t be left without a home for her family during this extremely trying time.”

“Once she is on the road to recovery, she intends to start a nonprofit for single parents like herself, without families, who are going through this ordeal,” the fundraiser website says. She is also a mom to daughter Dilyn.

“As a single mom, she’s had to struggle financially to raise her two daughters,” the description reads. “She still has a little one at home and she is terrified of not being able to afford the treatments and surgery necessary while also keeping a roof over their heads.”

Nicole previously shared a video while getting a shorter haircut on Instagram on February 17.

“Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated #fkcancer #shorthairdontcare Thank u to @michelledavidhair for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off,” she captioned the post.