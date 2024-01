Neil Patrick Harris’ Kids Join Him and Husband David on Stage in New Year’s Eve Bahama Photos

It looks like Neil Patrick Harris’ twins, Gideon and Harper, have a taste for show business already! The How I Met Your Mother actor’s kids and his husband, David Burtka, joined him on stage at a New Year’s Eve ​party in the Bahamas to usher in 2024.

Scroll below to see photos from their recent family outing.