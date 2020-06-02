Work it, girl! Morgan Fairchild reveals she’s feeling “great” after she “lost 30 pounds” on her new health journey. The Flamingo Road actress tells Closer Weekly she was able to drop the weight thanks to a program on the ketogenic or “keto” diet.

“It’s called Ideal Protein — it’s like pre-packaged stuff,” the 70-year-old beauty shared in an exclusive interview. “I have my fake oatmeal every morning and then salads. You know it’s a very specific diet. It’s not a hard diet … it’s just very specific. If you cheat at all, you don’t lose the weight … but I’ve been very disciplined.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

According to WedMB, the keto diet is a low-carb, high-protein diet that causes your body to “break down protein and fat for energy,” or go through the process of ketosis, which helps aid in weight loss. Morgan says she first started the keto diet after she determined she was gaining weight because of a mold issue.

“I went through this unfortunate thing where I had mold in my house and I blew up like a balloon,” she explains. “I had a lot of bronchial issues, which I knew were from the mold, but I had not realized that the weight gain was from the mold.”

The Seduction star says it wasn’t until she started “Googling ‘black mold'” that she connected the two together. “I said, ‘oh my God, unexplained weight gain!'” she continued. “I never had a weight problem because I’m not an eater, I’m not a food person … so even once I realized what it was, I still didn’t know how to fix it.”

Morgan dished she was finally able to take control of her weight when she “stumbled upon this guy” who was eating an Ideal Protein meal at the doctor’s office. After receiving some advice from “a mold specialist,” Morgan joined the program and “just started dropping weight like crazy,” she marveled.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“You do have to stick to the diet,” the soap opera alum insisted. “But it’s great because I don’t cook. I mean I really don’t cook. So it’s just pre-packaged foods.”

Morgan says the program is especially manageable since she’s by herself in quarantine amid the coronavirus. “I don’t have to cook for anybody and I don’t have to worry about getting a ton of groceries because I don’t eat,” she explains. “So I’m sticking to that and trying to lose more weight while we’re here in quarantine.”

Although the Falcon Crest actress is riding solo in lockdown, she still has the support of her longtime boyfriend, Mark Seiler. Morgan told Closer her businessman beau, 69, is “in a nursing home,” but insists “they’re taking very good care of him.”

Morgan even reveals they’ve been keeping in touch despite their separation. “I talk to Mark a lot [on FaceTime],” she gushes. “It’s nice.”

Be sure to catch Morgan in the new soap opera, Mélange, airing on LOGOtv’s digital platforms. Click here for more information!

Reporting by Diana Cooper