She excludes confidence these days, but that wasn’t always the case for Morgan Fairchild, who reveals the moment she truly felt beautiful for the first time in her life.

“For a kid who grew up fat, with the big thick glasses and teased all my life, it’s kind of nice,” the 70-year-old exclusively tells Closer Weekly while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards after being honored. “Who would ever dream you’d be considered a timeless beauty?”

“When you’ve grown up not feeling beautiful, I don’t think you ever leave it, but it’s, at one point I had got contact lenses and let my hair grow in and bleached my hair and started wearing makeup, and suddenly, I had a lot of friends all of a sudden. It’s like, ‘Oh, okay.’ It’s all in how you look,” the Friends alum explains. Now, Morgan knows how to keep herself feeling and looking incredible.

“I think the main things long term are no sun, no drugs, no drinking. So that’s kind of it because it all catches up to you. I see with my friends,” the Flamingo Road star says. “I’m doing a keto diet right now. It’s not the one that everybody’s on with a lot of fat. This is like no fat and it’s a lot of water. It’s like at least a liter of water a day. And I think that really, just hydrating yourselves is really good. Keeps your skin looking good.”

Aside from keeping herself looking top-notch, Morgan also finds one aspect of living very important: kindness.

“Kindness to each other, and just being able to reach out to other people,” she previously told Closer exclusively. “I find that on Twitter, I have Twitter followers that now tweet me and DM me and say, ‘You said something to me when I was sick or my mother had died or something like that. And it meant the world to me. And thank you so much.’ … Just the reaching out in small ways, big ways every day to people. Everybody’s having a rough time. You never know what they’re going through”

