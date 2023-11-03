Though Halloween was a blast for Mina Starsiak Hawk and her family, the Good Bones star admitted that there was one thing she learned while trick-or-treating this year.

“I dread the year the kids don’t require us to dress in matching costumes,” the HGTV personality captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram on October 31.

The realtor took her two kids, Jack and Charlotte, trick-or-treating with her husband, Steve Hawk, in Indiana this year. At the end of the caption, Mina, 38, included the hashtag “cherish it” and also asked for suggestions for costumes for next year.

Jack, 5, adorably dressed as a dinosaur, while Charlotte, 3, wore a unicorn costume. Mina, 38, matched her daughter in a rainbow unicorn costume, while Steve, 42, wore a green dragon costume.

To get into the Halloween spirit, the family of four went to Harvest Nights at Newfields, a festive fall experience in Indianapolis. “Always fun hanging with this crew of mine,” Steve reflected on the excursion in a photo caption on his Instagram account.

Just a few days later, the family celebrated Steve’s birthday on Thursday, November 2. The mom of two shared a cute Instagram tribute to her hubby on his special day.

“It’s this man’s 42nd birthday today,” she captioned a series of photos of the fitness trainer. “Happy birthday to one of the strongest men, most amazing dads and ride-or-die partner I’m lucky enough to call my own! Let’s show him some love today, y’all!”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

It seemed like the couple had a great time getting into the Halloween spirit, but Mina has openly revealed that she is not on “good terms” with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak. The revelation of their “challenging” family dynamic came during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on August 28.

Since then, Karen, 62, has reached out to Mina via text in an attempt to patch up their relationship.

“I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” Mina told podcast listeners on October 10. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

She did not reveal if she decided to answer the text message. Mina also addressed her critics who felt like she should squash the drama with her mom and brother.

“Those people can think what they want, but it’s just so complicated,” the TV star explained of the situation.