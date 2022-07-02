Mimi Rogers didn’t grow up aspiring to be an actress — at one point, she thought she’d go into science. “I was a little bit of a geology nerd. Massive collector of rocks and experimenting on various sedimentary and metamorphic rocks,” she tells Closer. “So, at one point, I wanted to be a geologist or an astronomer. Of course, I became an actor!”

Mimi, 66, made her television debut in a four-episode arc on the first season of Hill Street Blues in 1981 and has rarely stopped working since. Her films include memorable roles in Someone to Watch Over Me, The Rapture, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and The Mirror Has Two Faces. “I’m proud that I’ve been able to maintain a career for a really, really long time. And to have it still be growing, fun, interesting and challenging,” she says. Mimi currently stars on Bosch: Legacy streaming on Amazon’s Freevee.

Someone to Watch Over Me was one of your first big films. Was it a good experience?

“That was an amazing experience. Having the opportunity to work with Ridley Scott, who I think is a genius, and Tom Berenger, a terrific actor, just coming off Platoon. It was wonderful but obviously hard work. We did a lot of night shooting on the streets of Manhattan in January. Tom and I are struggling to get words out of our mouths because our lips are freezing! But it felt like such a classic, old fashioned, romantic, classy movie.”

You also starred in The Mirror Has Two Faces with two legends: Lauren Bacall and Barbra Streisand.

“Another amazing New York experience. I have been very lucky to have Lauren Bacall as my mother and Barbra Streisand as my sister. Plus Jeff Bridges, Pierce Brosnan — I thought I had died and gone to actor heaven!”

What were Lauren and Barbra like to work with?

“Just great. They’re both great broads. Betty — as she had liked to be called — was fun, down-to-earth, and game for anything. Barbra and I had really good chemistry, and it was exciting to work with her as a director. She’s very clear about what she wants and has great comedic timing. I just adore the woman!”

Speaking of comedy … Was filming the first Austin Powers as fun as it looked?

“That was great fun. My dear friend Suzanne [Todd] produced that movie. It was an out-of-nowhere, low-budget movie. Mike Myers, who’s a comedic genius, was sort of in a slump, so this wasn’t a big movie. Suzanne sent me the script and asked me to be in it as a favor. I read it, and I thought it was one of the funniest things I’d ever read. We just had a blast, but I had no idea what it was going to turn into.”

You’re currently starring in Bosch: Legacy. It’s a spinoff of Bosch, where your character, Honey Chandler, was recurring. How is it different for you?

“One of the big differences in our new show is that it’s more of a three-hander, in that Harry, Maddie Bosch and Honey Chandler are the three leads of the show. So, in terms of my character, I’m more involved. We delve into my life and my issues. You’ll see how she deals with the aftermath of what happened on the last season of Bosch and the assassination attempt on her.”

Sounds exciting!

“Yes, they already announced we’ve been picked up for a second season, so we’ll be going back to work in a couple of months.”

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

What do you like most about being the age you are now?

“I mean, honestly, probably an element of not really giving too much of a hoot about many things. Also just being in a position where I feel like — whether it’s with my own children or with friends — that I have a long body of history to draw from. I’ve made every mistake in the book, so there’s a lot of advice I can give. I can draw from experience and then pass on what I’ve learned, hopefully making things a little easier for other people.”

Did either of your two children follow you into showbiz?

“Sort of tangentially. My daughter, Lucy, works for Amazon Studios. That’s always my big joke at Bosch — we all essentially work for my daughter! I’m very happy with my two children: Lucy’s 27, and our son, Charlie, is about to turn 21. My husband and I have done a good job with them.”

You’ve been married to Chris since 2003. What’s your secret?

“I think at the end of the day, you just got to be really good friends and really be okay with one another as you are. I think in a relationship, if there’s a lot of ‘It will be great if only these three things changed,’ you’re asking for trouble. Because sometimes people change, sometimes they don’t. At the end of the day, you got to like each other the way you are and be really good friends.”

How do you stay healthy?

“I’m a pretty healthy eater and a big home cook. I use a lot of great ingredients, in that kind of farm-to-table thing. I also tend to work out pretty consistently, not like crazy, but exercise has always been part of my life.”

What role does spirituality play in your life?

“I don’t really subscribe to any sort of organized religion, but I do consider myself spiritual. I feel strongly that you tend to get out of life and the world what you’ve put into it. It’s all interconnected. For example, I didn’t feel like the rebirth of Bosch was something that was owed to me, but I certainly felt like it was a massive blessing. I’ve been with this job from day one and continue to live in gratitude for it.”

Is there anything you know now that you wish you knew earlier?

“That it’s all going to be okay! I still read the news and take a deep breath. We just have to assume it’s all going to be okay.”