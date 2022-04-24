She’s been an icon for decades, but it’s still hard to believe that Barbra Streisand is 80!

The Brooklyn-born legend recently celebrated her milestone with a family gathering at the Malibu home she shares with her husband of 23 years, James Brolin. No matter how many candles on her cake, Barbra likes to look at the upside of being older. “You accept yourself for who you are — your flaws and your attributes,” she says. “It’s easier to live in your own skin.”

It’s also less difficult to accept the passing years when you’re surrounded by love like Barbra. On her April 24 birthday, husband Jim, 81, rounded up Barbra’s son Jason Gould, 55, and Jim’s son, Josh Brolin, 54, for an intimate family gathering.

“Her eldest grandchildren from Josh, Trevor and Eden, were planning to attend,” confides a friend. “And Josh and his wife Kathryn brought their little ones, Westlyn and Chapel.” Barbra admits she loves being a mother hen to the whole gang — although she dotes on the toddlers the most. “Oh, I love it. I love it,” says the performer, whose grandchildren call her “Gamma.”

Looking back at her career, which made Barbra a rare EGOT — winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — she marvels over her youthful ambition. “I don’t know where the drive came from,” she admits. “Maybe it was in the DNA.”

Her appetite for work isn’t as great today — but it’s not completely gone. Barbra spent much of the pandemic finishing her long-awaited memoir. “She has completed the draft and is planning to get it published later this year,” confides the insider. Telling her life story in her own words remains important to Barbra, but time with her family takes priority. “That’s more important now,” Barbra says. “More important than business.”