That ’70s Show alums Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are sparing their children no details about their lives. The proud parents to two kids — Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3 — revealed they’ve been teaching their children right from wrong by telling them stories inspired by Full House.

“[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she’s like, ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, ‘Alright, let me think about a story,’” Mila, 36, said during a recent appearance on iHeartRadio’s podcast “Teach Me Something New.”

“But then after a while, you run out of stories,” she continued. “So [Ashton] has to go and start creating stories from real life.”

MEGA

What the doting parents did next was thought about ways they could use TV shows to get their point across. “We’re like Full House, OK?” the Bad Moms star recalled. “We always have to have like a learning curve in there.”

The story came in handy when Mila and Ashton had to teach Wyatt about good sportsmanship after she lost a soccer game. While sitting their little girl down, the Just Married star told her a tale about when he “played basketball against the neighbors and lost.”

“If there’s a learning lesson of the day, like if one of the kids didn’t do something … it gets interjected in the story of your life,” Mila added. “There’s always a learning lesson to this.”

Other than teaching their kids valuable life lessons, the two lovebirds admit they’re very “goofy parents.”

MEGA

“I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself,” the Black Swan actress said.

It’s no wonder the couple was very comfortable posting a video to Instagram in July 2019 while singing a Spanish nursery rhyme. Although it might make some people nervous to sing in front of others, Ashton and Mila proved that they’re fearless parents.

We wonder what story they’ll tell Wyatt and Dimitri next?