Lesson learned! Michael Douglas turned 75 on September 25 — the same day wife Catherine Zeta-Jones turned 50 — but they didn’t throw an extravagant bash.

“We started planning a big bang, then we realized it’s overwhelming and we can do it some other time,” Michael exclusively told Closer Weekly in a new interview, on newsstands now, while at a recent Paley Center Honors Luncheon in NYC. “We have a number of friends who share our same birthday, so we’re going to go to one of their parties and hide.”

That approach is in line with one of the lessons Michael has gleaned from his life. “I pace myself,” he says. “I’m not a surfer, but I admire surfers who sit and do nothing, then suddenly the wave comes and they’re ready.”

Michael is currently riding the crest of a career wave with his award-winning role as an acting teacher in Netflix’s sitcom The Kominsky Method, which returns for season 2 on October 25. “I’ve always been fascinated by comedy,” says Michael, best known for dramatic parts like his Oscar-winning turn as greedy Gordon Gekko in 1987’s Wall Street. “I’m learning something new and enjoying it.”

Michael says the most important thing he’s learned in his life is that “kindness is not weakness. I try to conduct myself as a good citizen of the planet and look out for those who are less fortunate.”

