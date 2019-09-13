He’s taken home a plethora of awards and accolades throughout his decades-long career, but Michael Douglas believes his life’s greatest accomplishment has nothing to do with his Hollywood superstardom. While being recently celebrated at The Paley Center Honors Luncheon in New York City, the iconic Falling Down actor opened up to Closer Weekly and revealed his most meaningful achievement.

“I’m constantly trying to always look forward rather than back,” the 74-year-old star told Closer exclusively during his appearance at The Paley Center For Media on Thursday, Septemeber 12. “I try to conduct myself as a good citizen of the planet.”

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center for Media/Shutterstock

Michael — who walked the luncheon’s red carpet alongside wife Catherine Zeta-Jones — added that he’s tried to help others as much as he can. “I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “I try to look out for those who are less fortunate than I am. So, I think it’s an ongoing process. That’s a question you should ask me for after I’m dead!”

The Basic Instinct actor also opened up about other moments throughout his life that stand out to him. “As far as professionally, I think getting the Academy Award for Best Acting for Wall Street was for me an important part in terms of stepping out of the shadow of my father and all of that,” he said to Closer, referring to his iconic father, Kirk Douglas.

When it comes to his personal life, however, Michael said nothing means more than his family. “Meeting Catherine has been an extraordinarily important part, my kids, my family has been a really important part,” he gushed of The Mask of Zorro star — whom he shares son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16, with. Michael is also the dad of Cameron Douglas, 40, with ex-wife Diandra Luker. “I’ve been very fortunate because of being also a producer actor making pretty good choices in my career,” he added.

MediaPunch/Shutterstoc

Throughout his impressive run, Michael has learned a lot about success and failure. Recalling the countless amazing memories, the Golden Globe Award-winner revealed the most rewarding lesson he’s learned so far in his life.

“Oh jeez, the greatest life lesson that I’ve learned so far: kindness is not a weakness,” he explained. “I think that would be the strongest one I can think of.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve received some words of wisdom from the old Hollywood star. In February, the handsome hunk revealed how he’s coping with getting older and how aging has changed his outlook on life.

“The upside of aging is that you choose how you spend your time much more carefully,” he dished to The Mirror. “There’s much more planning your time because all of a sudden, you don’t have this infinite amount of time,” the Fatal Attraction star added. “Your time is finite now.”

Michael is so inspiring!

