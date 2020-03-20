Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is making the best out of a bad situation. She revealed her husband, Michael Douglas, has been teaching her some new things while they socially distance themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Checking in. I’ve got nothing to report. Absolutely nothing, except that my husband is teaching me how to play pool so maybe I’ll show you later my hidden talent,” The Chicago star said in a video she posted to Instagram on Friday, March 20.

It’s great to know that the two lovebirds are doing a lot with the extra time they have on their hands. They’ve been married since 2000 and they share their two kids — Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. In a November 2018 interview on Today, Catherine, 50, revealed she and Michael, 75, are very “open” about their relationship and are honest with their kids.

“When you have kids that didn’t ask to be born into a world where it’s scrutinized or looked into, you’ve got to be open and honest and share things that, probably, people at the drugstore wouldn’t share over the counter,” she explained. “I’m a big European kind of family girl, and so everything is shared around the table.”

The dark-haired beauty has never hesitated to talk to her family members about anything that bothers her. “All these conversations get around the table, and then I think you clear the air and everyone knows what’s going on. There’s no big surprises,” she said.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

That’s probably why she and Michael have stayed married for so long. Not only are they completely honest with one another, but they enjoy every day that they get to spend together.

“Love this man,” Catherine gushed about her hubby in a December 2019 Instagram post. “Life is just better because of you.”

